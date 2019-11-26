'Hungama 2': Priyadarshan ropes in Meezaan Jaaferi to play male lead in sequel to 2003 film

Priyadarshan's 2003 directorial Hungama was a sleeper hit. The film starred Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Akshaye Khanna and then debutante Rimi Sen in the lead roles. Hungama was the remake of Priyadarshan's own 1984 Malayalam film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi. From a very long time, it's being reported that the sequel to Hungama is on cards and Priyadarshan confirmed it a few days back.

He earlier told Bollywood Hungama, "It’s been six years since I directed a Hindi film. Now I am back with a full-on comedy. But no vulgarity no double meanings. Hungama 2 will be as clean and family-oriented as all my comedies."

Priyadarshan went on to say, "I know Hungama came 16 years ago. But people have still not forgotten it. Besides, I share a wonderful rapport with the producers Venus Records & Tapes. I’ve made many wonderful films with them including Garam Masala and Hulchul. I like all of my films with Venus except Tezz which I think was a misfire."

He added, "It will be a fresh story. We decided to title the new comedy Hungama 2 because the mood of Masti, mischief and Hungama remain unchanged."

The filmmaker spoke about casting by saying, "Paresh Rawal will be back in the film, so will Shakti Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav. Only the lead pair Akshaye Khanna and Rimi Sen will change."

He went on to reveal that Malaal debutant Meezaan Jaaferi is all set to play the male lead in the film. Priyadarshan stated, "Yes, we’ve found our male lead in Hungama 2 and it’s Meezaan. The boy is terrific on-screen. He is a fabulous dancer like his father, emotes and fights well too. There is nothing he can’t do."

The Hera Pheri director concluded by saying, "It will be young, vibrant, warm, funny and family-oriented. In brief, a typical Priyadarshan comedy."