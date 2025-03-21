Komal Nahta shared that after the incident with Amitabh Bachchan, many film magazines wrote about the 'Nahta-Bachchan war' and there were "banners all across Bombay which read, "The Nahta-Bachchan war."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is considered an icon and is one of the most respected actors in India today, once gained immense fame after playing several action roles in the 1970s. Amitabh Bachchan who is always known to maintain decorum and is considered extremely professional, once got into a cold war with a film reviewer after he wrote some negative things about his film Hum. Amitabh Bachchan then called the film critic at his home to ask if he had done something wrong.

Film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta, in a recent interview with ANI, recalled his "biggest panga" with Amitabh Bachchan. Komal Nahta shared how he was reviewing Hum for his father, Ramraj Nahta’s The Trade Magazine. He revealed that he left for an international vacation as soon as he submitted the review but as soon as he was back, Amitabh Bachchan gave him a call.

Komal Nahta said that his review noted that the exhibitors of Hum might lose money.

"Soon after this, Amitabh Bachchan called and invited me and my father home. He spoke nicely, and then asked my father, ‘Ramraj ji, humse kya galti hui hai? (What mistake have I made?)’ My dad replied, ‘Nothing’, so then he asked, ‘Then why did you write this?’ My father was like, ‘But this is the truth.’ He said, ‘But, no, give the film some time to breathe'," Komal Nahta said.

Komal Nahta shared that after the incident, many film magazines wrote about the 'Nahta-Bachchan war' and there were "banners all across Bombay which read, "The Nahta-Bachchan war."

Komal Nahta shared how after the incident, Amitabh Bachchan did not speak with him for some time. "Bachchan sir didn’t speak with me, neither did I speak to him,” he said. Then two eventually ended their cold war after Amitabh Bachchan won his National Film Award for Agneepath.

"He was gracious enough to pick up the call and said, ‘Komal, I have won this. We are having a party. Please come.’ I congratulated him. That too became a big deal that Komal went to Bachchan’s party. Everything was forgotten," he said.

