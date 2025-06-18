Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007 at his residence. Before their wedding, it was Abhishek Bachchan who had proposed to the beauty queen in New York at the premiere of their film, Guru.

It has been over a year since Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, have been mired in controversy surrounding their alleged divorce. Despite this, time and again, many old interviews of the Bachchan family often go viral, giving fans a peek into the early days of their relationship and the bond they shared. Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007 at his residence. Before their wedding, it was Abhishek Bachchan who had proposed to the beauty queen in New York at the premiere of their film, Guru.

An old interview of Amitabh Bachchan is currently going viral, where he could be seen sharing his reaction when Abhishek Bachchan called him from New York after proposing to Aishwarya Rai. Amitabh Bachchan recalled, "Abhishek and Aishwarya are fond of each other. In New York, after the premiere of Guru, Abhishek called me and said that he had proposed to her. I said, ‘Come on home.’ I asked Aishwarya if she was happy. She said yes. I picked them up and took her home. I told her, this is your home. Humko kya lena dena hai aur kuch se?"

Abhishek Bachchan has also often fondly spoken about how he proposed to Aishwarya Rai. During their joint appearance on Oprah Winfrey's show, Abhishek Bachchan once said, "I was filming in New York for a movie and I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day, you know, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married. So I took her to the very same balcony and I asked her to marry me."

Aishwarya Rai then added, "That was sweet. It was very real at the same time."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in April 2007. They are parents to one daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born in 2011.

