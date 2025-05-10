To all who were saying that Aamir Khan didn't react to the Pahalgam terror attack, here's the video where he openly said, "Bahut dukh hota hai. Gussa aata hai jab Innocents pe aap goli chala rahe hai."

Ever since Operation Sindoor happened, the retaliation taken by the Indian Armed Forces for the Pahalgam terror attack, the three Khans of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, didn't react. Their silence over the India-Pakistan tension has left many of their fans upset.

However, on Tuesday (May 6), two days before Operation Sindoor, Aamir Khan did speak about the gruesome killings of 26 innocent people at Pahalgam. In a conclave of ABP, Aamir Khan reacted to the incident and expressed his anger. Demanding justice, he said, "Hume justice chaiye. Aur hum chahte hai ki aage aisa na ho, toh uske liye kadam uthaye jaye. Toh mujhe yakeen hai ki sarkaar aise kadam uthayegi jaha hume justice mile. Jinhone yeh galat kaam kiya hai, they should be brought to justice." He further said that the incident left him furious, and he's hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict action against it. "Bahut dukh hota hai. Innocents pe aap goli chala rahe hai. Aap soch kya rahe hai. Mujhe bahut dukh hota hai jab aisi khabar padhte hai, gussa bhi aata hai. Mujhe bharosha hai ki jo humari sarkar hai woh sahi kadam uthayegi isko handle karne mein."

Days after the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistan with Operation Sindoor, where 9 terror camps were bombarded by the Indian Air Force. However, after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan deployed between 300 and 400 drones, identified preliminarily as Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models, on the night of May 8 and May 9.

As per the latest information, after days of conflict, India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to begin comprehensive talks at a neutral location. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday said. "India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."