'Humbled and grateful for all the love': Ajay Devgn reacts to 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' success

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, ever since its release has been unstoppable at the box office. The movie has not only managed to mint 100 crores in a week but has also managed to end Saif Ali Khan's dry spell at the box office.

Naturally, looking at all the love and appreciation from the fans has made this a celebratory moment for the team of Tanhaji and Ajay Devgn who not only played the titular character but is also the co-producer of the film. Today, full of gratitude, Ajay took to this Twitter account and sharing the film's figures expressed his happiness and thanked fans for such immense support for his 100th film.

He wrote, "Thanks to each and everyone for making this happen! I'm humbled & grateful for all the love, support & appreciation for #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior @itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @SharadK7 @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm".

It is a time for the makers and cast of Tanhaji to enjoy their success but seems like it is just the start of the journey for this film that is still going strong at the box office. In addition to this, there is another good news in store for the fans as after being declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the film is reportedly all set to be declared tax-free in Maharashtra as well. Congress leader and state minister Yashomati Thakura tweeted about the same and said that the issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting and the chief minister's office is likely to make an announcement soon.