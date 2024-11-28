Later in life, Dilip Kumar went on to marry Saira Banu, who was 22 years younger than him, and Madhubala married legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's story remained incomplete but their love for each other always remained.

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's love story has always been one for the books. But, there was a time when Dilip Kumar was in love with 'the Venus of Indian cinema' Madhubala and wanted to marry her. Dilip Kumar and Madhubala fell in love and started dating while filming Tarana, however, their love story remained incomplete due to family conflict. Both superstars broke up while filming their iconic movie Mughal-e-Azam because the actress’ father did not approve of their relationship. Later in life, Dilip Kumar went on to marry Saira Banu, who was 22 years younger than him, and Madhubala married legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's story remained incomplete but their love for each other always remained. The duo were together for almost nine years and reportedly even got engaged. However, a court case during the shoot of Naya Daur and the growing differences between Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's father Ataullah Khan led to their breakup. Do you know there was a time when Dilip Kumar asked Madhubala to leave her father and marry him?

Madhubala's sister Madhur Bhushan, in an interview with Filmfare, once revealed how Dilip Kumar called Madhubala's father 'a dictator' in court which ended their relationship. Madhur Bhushan also shared how Madhubala "used to cry a lot those days" but couldn't get past their differences. "Darare padh gayee, rishtey toot gaye," Bhushan was quoted as saying.

An excerpt from the interview read, "Apa used to cry a lot those days. They must be having conversations on the phone trying to patch up. He kept saying, ‘Leave your father and I’ll marry you’. She’d say, ‘I’ll marry you but just come home, say sorry, and hug him’. It was zid, which ruined their love. But my father never asked her to break the engagement nor did he demand an apology."

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar's love story could never see the light of day. It is said that in 1960, Madhubala married Kishore Kumar 'out of stubbornness and anger' towards Dilip Kumar. The Devdas actor also eventually settled down and married Saira Banu in 1966.

READ | 'Usse shaadi ki jisko...': Sonakshi Sinha's mother takes a sly dig at Zaheer Iqbal, says THIS about daughter's marriage