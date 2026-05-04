Huma Qureshi to marry Rachit Singh in October? Here's what we know

According to a report by Hindustan Times, wedding plans are already in motion. A source shared, “They are planning an October end or November wedding as of now. The preparations have begun.”

The couple was recently spotted together at the Mumbai airport, which is a rare public sighting of them travelling as a pair.

Talking about the kind of celebration they might have, the source added, “Knowing Huma, she will have a good intimate wedding party and then throw a reception for the industry. Maybe not a lavish wedding, but something that only her close friends and family will attend, followed by a big reception. As of now its most probably looking like Mumbai.”

Their relationship had sparked interest earlier when they appeared together at a film screening and later attended Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding, further fueling speculation.

Back in September 2025, the couple reportedly got engaged in the US. At that time, a source had revealed, “Huma and Rachit have been going strong for a while as a couple and on Sunday, he proposed to her in an intimate proposal and she said yes. It was a close-knit affair that took place in the US. They are yet to decide when they want to make it official by announcing it publicly.”