Huma Qureshi’s second international project is Zack Snyder’s zombie film 'Army Of The Dead'

After making her international debut with Gurinder Chadha’s Viceroy’s House in 2017, Huma Qureshi has given her nod to join the cast of American director Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead. The Kaala actress, who will soon be seen in Deepa Mehta’s Leila, which premieres on an OTT platform next month, will play one of the leads.

While not many details are known as yet, Huma’s role in the film is expected to be significant and an entirely new territory for the 32-year-old, who is keen to start shooting for the movie.

“I am so humbled and excited for the opportunity. I’m a huge fan of Zack Snyder and can’t wait to begin shoot,” she says.

The film follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas as a man assembles a group of mercenaries to pull off the greatest heist. Huma joins the team, with British actress Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera and Theo Rossi rounding off the rest of the cast. Army Of The Dead marks Snyder’s return to the zombie genre. He had previously made his directorial debut with Dawn Of The Dead (2004).