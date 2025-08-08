Huma Qureshi's cousin Asif Qureshi murdered, stabbed to death in New Delhi due to...

Twitter
Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was attacked with a sharp weapon after a violent altercation over parking dispute.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 10:32 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi’s cousin was murdered in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area late Thursday night following a parking dispute. The incident took place at the Jangpura Bhogal Bazaar Lane under the Nizamuddin police station area between 11 PM and 12 AM. According to reports, when asked to move his scooter away from the gate and park it on the side, the deceased, Asif Qureshi, was killed after an altercation. As per reports, Asif Qureshi was attacked with a sharp weapon as the altercation turned ugly and violent.

Huma and her actor brother Saqib Saleem have not made any comments yet regarding the tragic incident. Talking about the actress, made her film debut with a supporting role in the two-part 2012 crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. He later starred in films such as Ek Thi Daayan, the black comedy Dedh Ishqiya, the revenge drama Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2 and the Tamil action drama Kaala.

She starred in the 2019 dystopian drama series Leila and was praised for her portrayal of the lead role in the crime drama series Maharani since 2021. She was also seen in the American film Army Of The Dead, she was seen in the Tamil action thriller Valimai and the crime comedy Monica, O My Darling.

Her next is Bayaan, a police procedural drama film written and directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra. The film centres on Roohi, a female detective investigating her first case of a prominent cult leader, who faces anonymous accusations of sexual abuse, confronts institutional power and reluctant witnesses.

The film is selected in the Discovery section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and will have its World premiere in September 2025. She also has the third instalment of the “Jolly LLB” franchise directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

