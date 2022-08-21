Huma Qureshi reveals she gifted Bhagavad Gita to Zack Snyder, talks about West's curiosity in Indian culture

Huma Qureshi- Zack Snyder

Huma Qureshi has completed 10 years in Bollywood, and within a decade, she has expanded her reach from India to overseas. The Gangs of Wasseypur star has also left a mark in Hollywood, and collaborated with popular director Zack Snyder for Army Of The Dead.

During an interaction with DNA, Huma talked about Hollywood's perception of Indian cinema. "They are very open, they are very welcoming. They love our movies, they love our culture. They are very curious about our films." Qureshi revealed what her co-star Dave Batista, thinks about Bollywood. "I remember I was shooting with Dave and he told me that 'I want to do a Bollywood movie.' I encouraged him and said that you should come down (here) and he can be the perfect bad guy." Huma further added how Zack was keen on Indian culture. "He is very curious about Indian mythology, so I gifted him, Bhagavad Gita."

READ: Maharani star Huma Qureshi opens up on #BoycottBollywood, says 'without knowing anything...' | Exclusive

Huma continued, "My name in Army Of The Dead was Geeta, so I asked him the reason behind naming my character. He mentioned that his family doctor's name is Geeta, and that's the only Indian name he knew. Then, I explained to him the significance of Geeta in our culture, and later I gifted him a copy of Bhagavad Gita." The actress shared that this is the best gift we can give to another person. Huma further added, "There is such a huge conversation of diversity all over the world. We have to represent all sorts of people in our films, and that is happening."

In the same conversation, Huma also opened up on the boycott culture. Commenting on the ongoing trend, Huma added, "I am done with this (negativity). I don't indulge and care about it. I feel...to express an opinion without knowing anything has become a fashion (laughs). I use my social media to engage with fans, try to help someone, and I think we shouldn't care about it." On the work front, Huma will next be seen in the much-awaited series Maharani Season 2 with Soham Shah, and Amit Sial. The series will premiere on Sony Liv on August 25.