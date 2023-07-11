Headlines

West Bengal Panchayat election results: TMC dominates rural polls with over 12,518 seats, BJP wins 2,781

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Navya Naveli Nanda says she accepted her privilege early in life, decided to use it to do some good | Exclusive

SS Rajamouli visits Tamil Nadu’s temples, describes experience as ‘refreshing’

Dealing with acne troubles? Consider swapping out your current pillowcase for a silk or satin alternative

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Huma Qureshi reveals her pay for debut film Gangs of Wasseypur helmed by Anurag Kashyap.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

Huma Qureshi is currently busy promoting her recent release Tarla. The actress who made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashayap’s Gangs of Wasseypur recalled her pay for the movie and revealed feeling ‘lost’ after its release. 

In a recent interview, Huma Qureshi recalled how Gangs of Wasseypur changed her world but also left her feeling “lost”. The actress said, “I got my first brush with success pretty early on. Maybe it was just this enthusiasm of getting out of the house and being (an actor) and then Gangs of Wasseypur happened. By 2010 I moved to Mumbai and by 2012 the film was out and it became this big hit in India.”

She further said, “My world just exploded. This was a film where they paid me some Rs 75,000, that’s it…I am working with them (Viacom 18) now, they are my producers. But that was my first film and it wasn’t a fancy affair. There were no five-star hotels, cushioning of vanity vans, or an army of people (following you).” 

She added, “It was like a bunch of people, who went to Varanasi for three months, shot, and came back. Nobody had any clue what was happening. So when it came out, I was like, ‘Whoa! I am the lead in the film. My face is on the hoarding?! Should I have gotten paid more for it? Is this how movies get made?”

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee among others. Released in 2012, the movie became a hit and the performances of the actors were widely appreciated. 

Tarla is currently seen in the movie Tarla streaming on Zee5. The movie revolves around the story of popular home chef Tarla Dalal. The movie also stars Sharib Hashmi and is directed by Piyush Gupta.

Read Huma Qureshi did Tarla for her mom, all homemakers of India: 'We don’t address loneliness women here feel' | Exclusive

 

