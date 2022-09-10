Huma Qureshi recalls her first meeting with Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap, reveals he asked 'tu paagal hai kya?'

File Photo

Maharani 2 star Huma Qureshi recently talked about her first meeting with Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap. The stunning actress who starred in Gangs of Wasseypur, revealed that she didn't even audition for the movie.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Huma recalled, "It was a four-day shoot in Wai. And we were shooting on the second day when Anurag said 'I will cast you in a picture.' And me, gadhi (donkey) no. 1, I said, 'main to abhi aai hoon Bombay. Maine suna hai bahot struggle karni padti hai. Aise aasaani se picture nahi milti (I've just come to Bombay. I've heard you have to struggle a lot. You can't get a film so easily).' Then he is like, 'tu paagal hai kya (are you crazy),' and I am like 'thodi si (a bit).' So that's how Gangs of Wasseypur happened. I didn't audition for the film."

She added, "I was lucky. My struggling period was not very long. I was quite blessed like that. The first picture I got so easily, and the next 4-5 films also I got very easily. After that, I couldn't understand what do I do now. I never thought this far, imagination never reached that point."

For the unversed, in a recent interview, the actress, who made her acting debut in the Hindi film industry with Anurag Kashyap's magnum opus Gangs of Wasseypur films, said that the term catfight is 'misogynistic' and questioned that fights between men are not called dogfights.

Talking to ETimes, the actress said, "people fight, but I think catfights are such a misogynistic way of putting it. Men also fight, we don’t call them dog fights, do we? People fight, because they don’t get along, and it's not about their gender, it's just that sometimes some people don’t get along with others."