Huma Qureshi, Rajkumar Rao, Radhika Apte share first looks from their film 'Monica, O My Darling'

Crime, comedy and drama, all perfectly woven into one story is Netflix’s upcoming comedy-thriller ‘Monica, O My Darling’. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film will star an incredible ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikander Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan. Black comedy and white-collar crime collide in ‘Monica, O My Darling’ in which a young man desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder. Join your favourite actors on a roller coaster of dark and devilish twists and turns in this crime drama where survival is the key.

Sharing her first look from the film, Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram and wrote, “It’s a crime to look this good! But you gotta do what you gotta do I’m excited to share the first look of Monica, O My Darling, coming to @netflix_in!”

Rajkumar Rao also took to his Instagram to share his first look where he is holding a robot in hands.

Sharing a photo of her look from the film, Radhika Apte wrote on Instagram, “It’s Radflix and thrills time again! Happy to announce that I’ll be back on Netflix yet again with Monica, O My Darling Super excited to be a part of this wonderful team.”

Sikander Kher also took to his social media to share the news with his fans. “Mera naya kaam #MonicaOMyDarling I’m excited to share the first look of Monica, O My Darling, coming to @netflix_in!"

The actors also shared a BTS video of the filming of ‘Monica, O My darling’.

Sharing his excitement, Director Vasan Bala said, “Making a noir film was always on my wishlist and making it for Netflix with Matchbox Shots makes it an absolutely riveting combination. A noir universe comes with it's set stock of characters and conflicts that seamlessly retro-fit themselves in any time and scenario. As greed, love, betrayal, rage and the all important 'I have a plan' combine to engineer the thrilling exploration of Cinema.”