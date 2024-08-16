Twitter
Huma Qureshi-starrer Bayaan selected for Busan International Film Festival, details inside

Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra and headlined by Huma Qureshi, Bayaan has been selected for the Asia Project Market at the Busan International Film Festival 2024.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 08:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Huma Qureshi-starrer Bayaan selected for Busan International Film Festival, details inside
Huma Qureshi in Bayaan/Instagram
Huma Qureshi's upcoming film Bayaan has been selected for the Asian Project Market at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival in Korea. The actress shared the news on her Instagram recently and wrote, "Our film Bayaan (currently in production) is one of the 30 projects selected for the 2024 edition of Asian Project Market at the Busan International Film Festival Korea."

The upcoming film is directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra and produced by Shiladitya Bora under his banner Platoon One Films, Madhu Sharma under his banner Summit Studios, Kunal Kumar, and Anshuman Singh. The Huma Qureshi-starrer has also been backed by from the Hubert Bals Fund, and has been developed at the LA Residency as part of Film Independent’s Global Media Makers program.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

During his time at the LA Residency, director Mishra had the unique opportunity to collaborate with industry luminary Craig Mazin (HBO’s Chernobyl) and receive invaluable insights from writer Jeff Stockwell and story editor Ruth Atkinson. This mentorship has undoubtedly enriched the film's narrative and creative direction.

The selection of Bayaan for the Busan International Film Festival will provide a global stage for the project, allowing it to connect with industry leaders, potential partners, and a wider audience.

