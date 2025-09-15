Huma Qureshi engaged: Meet Rachit Singh, Maharani actress' rumoured fiancé, acting coach who trained Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Huma Qureshi is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, an acting coach, Rachit Singh, and the intimate engagement ceremony happened in the US.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 07:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

2025 can be called a lucky year for Huma Qureshi. After making headlines for her film Bayaan's grand premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, which also marks her debut at TIFF as both actor and executive producer. Now the actress has finally decided to settle down in her life. 

As per the reports, a source closely related to the couple revealed that Huma is engaged to long-time rumoured boyfriend, acting coach Rachit Singh. Huma and Rachit have been dating for years, and he finally popped the question on Sunday. In an intimate setting, a close-knit affair in the US, Rachit proposed, and the Badlapur actress said yes. The source further revealed that the couple has not decided when to go public about their engagement.

When did Rachit and Huma attract eyeballs? 

The first time Huma and Rachit made headlines was when their mutual friend, singer Akasa Singh, shared a candid photo of her with the two of them. Singh shared the photo with the caption, “Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night,” Akasa’s post immediately caught attention. 

For the unversed, Huma did make an appearance with Rachit at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding. The couple twined in black, and their chemistry was undeniable, which quickly caused frenzy among the social media fans, who quickly became detectives to figure out who the mystery man was. The duo was again spotted during Rachit’s intimate birthday celebrations, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Who is Rachit Singh? 

Rachit is a popular acting coach, known for training stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal. Singh made his acting debut in Raveena Tandon's series Karmma Calling. The two also attended Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s party for Ed Sheeran, where they seemed cosy with each other. Before Rachit, Huma was in a long-term relationship with Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz. Sadly, their relationship ended in 2022.

