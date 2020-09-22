Huma Qureshi breaks silence on #MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap

After actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, several actors including Taapsee Pannu, Saiyami Kher and the filmmaker's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin came out in support of Kashyap. And recently, 'Badlapur' actor Huma Qureshi broke her silence on the #MeToo allegations against the director.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur', released a statement on her Instagram account stating that the filmmaker 'has neither misbehaved with her or anyone else', and said that 'anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities'. She added that she didn't comment on controversy till now as she doesn't believe in 'social media fights' and 'media trials'. Huma also said that she 'feels really angry being dragged into the mess'.

The statement reads, "Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary."

"I chose not to comment till now because I don't believe in social media fights and media trials. I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself but also every woman whose years of hard work and struggle gets reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let's refrain from this narrative."

Huma concluded by adding that it is the responsibility of both men and women to carefully protect the sanctity of #MeToo movement.

Earlier, `Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani` actor Kalki Koechlin posted a tweet that the filmmaker continued to stand up for her integrity even after they got divorced. Kalki shared a tweet and said, "Trolls will continue to troll."

Further, in her note, she wrote "Dear Anurag, don`t let this social media circus get to you. You have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts. You`ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it. In the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal. You have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together."

The `Dev D` actor claimed that Kashyap always stood up for her when she felt unsafe at the workplace and that he has always fought for women`s freedom in his writing as well.

Kalki continued, "This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place."

On Saturday, the `Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi` actor accused Kashyap of sexual harassment.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me.""I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were `baseless`. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)