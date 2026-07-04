Huma Qureshi breaks silence on her film Baby Do Die Do's box office clash with Alia Bhatt-led Alpha: 'I just want to...'

Huma Qureshi said, "I don't look at Alpha from a sense of being a competition. I think there is space for all kinds of films to be made and to be viewed. We're an independently-made film. I'm not even looking at what else is releasing on that weekend." Baby Do Die Do and Alpha released on July 3.

As Hindi cinema gradually expands the space for women-led action films, Huma Qureshi believes audiences are increasingly ready to embrace female protagonists. Riding the momentum of her latest release Baby Do Die Do, where she essays the role of a deaf-mute assassin, Qureshi reflects on the evolving landscape of women in action. "I'm playing a female hitwoman who can't hear or speak. That is not a disability or a weakness but actually her strength. There is a stereotype of a hitman always being a male. But why can't it be a woman?," the Gangs of Wasseypur actress told ANI.

Speaking about the growing space for women-led action films, Huma emphasised how the current time marks a promising phase for action films led by women, driven by changing audience expectations and greater representation of women across professions. "I don't think we're going anywhere," she said, pointing out that women today are making their mark in every sphere of life, from journalism and acting to the police and armed forces. Expressing her interest in the action genre, Huma further added, "I love doing action, I love watching action movies, I love doing action in movies as well and I think that the time is here where I think audiences will appreciate it for sure."

During the conversation, Huma Qureshi also opened up about her film Baby Do Die Do clashing with Alia Bhatt's Alpha, welcoming the idea of two female-led films arriving at the box office together. "I don't look at Alpha from a sense of being a competition. I think there is space for all kinds of films to be made and to be viewed. We're an independently-made film. I'm not even looking at what else is releasing on that weekend but just want to find my own audience. On the other hand, I think it's amazing that here we are, where two female-led films are clashing at the box office. We've already reached there, where that's actually a reality, and more power to all of us, and more power to all female-led content. I will always be cheering, not just for my own film, but also for my girlfriends," she shared.

Baby Do Die Do and Alpha opened in theatres on Friday, July 3. The first film follows Huma as a hitwoman who kills people with her umbrella stealthily in public places. Others in the cast are Seema Pahwa, Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, and Rachit Singh. The movie is directed by Nachiket Samant and is produced by Huma and Saqib Saleem's production house, Saleem Siblings. On the other hand, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. It is seventh film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

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