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Hum Tere Pyaar Mein: Rohit Shetty brings Bhagyashree and Tum Bin actor Priyanshu Chatterjee in Krithi Shetty’s Hindi debut

Rohit Shetty is not leaving any stone unturned. Thus, he has decided to bring back old-school romance in Krithi Shetty's Hindi debut by bringing Bhagyashree and Priyanshu Chatterjee on board.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 02:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Hum Tere Pyaar Mein: Rohit Shetty brings Bhagyashree and Tum Bin actor Priyanshu Chatterjee in Krithi Shetty’s Hindi debut
Bhagyashree and Priyanshu Chatterjee (Image source: Instagram)
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Telugu and Tamil actress Krithi Shetty is all set to make her big debut in Hindi in Rohit Shetty's production Hum Tere Pyaar Mein. Krithi's launchpad has become bigger and better as Bhagyashree and Priyanshu Chatterjee officially join the cast. After generating massive excitement around Krithi Shetty’s much-awaited Hindi cinema debut with Hum Tere Pyaar Mein, the heartfelt romantic entertainer is set to become even more special! Presented by Rohit Shetty and AVS Studios in association with Tudip Entertainment, the film went on floors a few weeks ago. Adding to the excitement, the makers have now announced that Bhagyashree, the 90s beauty queen, has come on board for this much-anticipated film.

Bhagyashree to bring old-school romance with Priyanshu

Bhagyashree, one of the celebrated actresses of Indian cinema, who is still best remembered for her innocence opposite Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya, is all set to bring back the magic of the 90s with Hum Tere Pyaar Mein. Known for her memorable performances, the actress will be seen in an interesting new avatar, bringing her signature warmth and charm to a character that promises to add a special dimension to the film. Interestingly, Bhagyashree will be seen opposite Tum Bin fame Priyanshu Chatterjee, bringing together two familiar faces of romantic cinema in an exciting new pairing. Priyanshu was last seen in 12th Fail. 

Also read: Bombay HC orders BMC to restore Dia Mirza's firecracker video, slams BJP leader

What is Hum Tere Pyaar Mein? 

At its heart, Hum Tere Pyaar Mein is a romantic entertainer directed by Vidhi Ghodgaonkar, who has spent the last 17 years working closely with Rohit Shetty as his protégé. With this film, Vidhi is all set to bring her unique vision to the big screen, presenting a fresh take on love and relationships. Hum Tere Pyaar Mein is produced by Abhishek S Vyas and Dipti Agarwal and co-produced by Priyanka Chaudhary.

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