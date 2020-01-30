'Hum Paanch': Did Rohit Shetty approach Ajay Devgn & Salman Khan for same role?

Superstars Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan are at crossroads again, 25 years after Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun released. While in Karan Arjun, Salman replaced Ajay opposite Shah Rukh Khan after the latter turned down the role, reports suggest that both superstars have been now approached for the same role and have been given narrations for Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan's next film.

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, a trade source commented about the same and said, "Both Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan have been approached for Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan’s Hum Paanch. While Salman has been hearing quite a few script narrations, Ajay was approached almost a couple of weeks ago. Salman and him, are both very close to Rohit. While Ajay gave the filmmaker a break in Zameen (2003), Rohit and Salman have always shared a warm bonding and Rohit has always been keen to do a film with him."

Reports also state that initially Rohit and Farah had a story which revolved around seven brothers but Salman had asked them to reduce the count to five and come back with a fresh narration. It was also Salman who wanted the script to be renamed Hum Paanch, the title which currently is with Boney Kapoor.

On the work front, Ajay is currently riding high on the unmatched success of his first release of 2020, also his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Salman Khan's last release was in 2019, the third part of his hit franchise Dabangg.