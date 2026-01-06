'Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith...': Neha Dhupia MOCKS Akshaye Khanna's comeback with Dhurandhar? Actress says 'I do get anxiety when...'

Neha Dhupia opened up about having anxiety about having no work, limited opportunities, and then comparing it to the lull phase of Akshaye Khanna, with a hope that she might also get her one big comeback like Dhurandhar

Neha Dhupia, who is currently getting applauded for her performance in Single Papa, has now opened up about dealing with anxiety due to no work or limited opportunities. Neha has been active in Bollywood since 2003, making her debut with Qayamat- City Under Threat. It's been over two decades, and Neha still feels the restlessness of not being busy with work. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neha discussed the uncertainty of Bollywood that remains unchanged.

'I do cry when I'm not working': Neha Dhupia

While opening up about her challenges, Neha shared the anxiety of waiting for the next opportunity. She said, "I do get anxiety when I’m not working. Even after 20 years in the industry, when the lights are out, I do put my head into a pillow and cry. I did it three days ago. Do I have my reasons? Yes. Is anybody listening? I don’t know. I don’t want to make a sob story about this because I love the business of movies. I feel it won’t let me down." Explaining the loneliness of a dry spell, the need for a correct chance, the actress asserted, "You see life pass by. The only difference between a newcomer and me is that I know how to get past these things; I have been anxious so many times."

Neha Dhupia on comparing her lull phase with Akshaye Khanna

Neha acknowledged how Akshaye Khanna made a terrific comeback after waiting for years, and then won the audience with Chhaava and Dhurandhar. Speaking about patience and getting inspired by Khanna, Neha added, "The conversion has to be there. If my work in the latest two shows doesn’t convert into anything, then there is no point." Neha further joked, "Then you see the trajectory of Akshaye Khanna, and then you think, ‘Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith jate hain’. It is just hoping that work will lead to work."