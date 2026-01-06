FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale

'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video

Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI

Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway

Hina Khan can't breathe, actress is constant coughing in 'severe' air of Mumbai, shares AQI of city with worrisome note: 'Makes me reduce my...'

Who is Barry Pollack? Lawyer representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in US court, previously famous for...

Nikitha Godishala's father BIG claim on accused Arjun Sharma, says 'Not ex-boyfriend...'

'Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith...': Neha Dhupia MOCKS Akshaye Khanna's comeback with Dhurandhar? Actress says 'I do get anxiety when...'

Sudha Chandran reacts to trolling after emotional Jagran video goes viral: 'I'm not here to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here

Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale

Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode 9

'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket

'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa

After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith...': Neha Dhupia MOCKS Akshaye Khanna's comeback with Dhurandhar? Actress says 'I do get anxiety when...'

Neha Dhupia opened up about having anxiety about having no work, limited opportunities, and then comparing it to the lull phase of Akshaye Khanna, with a hope that she might also get her one big comeback like Dhurandhar

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 10:17 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith...': Neha Dhupia MOCKS Akshaye Khanna's comeback with Dhurandhar? Actress says 'I do get anxiety when...'
Neha Dhupia, Akshaye Khanna
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Neha Dhupia, who is currently getting applauded for her performance in Single Papa, has now opened up about dealing with anxiety due to no work or limited opportunities. Neha has been active in Bollywood since 2003, making her debut with Qayamat- City Under Threat. It's been over two decades, and Neha still feels the restlessness of not being busy with work. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neha discussed the uncertainty of Bollywood that remains unchanged. 

'I do cry when I'm not working': Neha Dhupia

While opening up about her challenges, Neha shared the anxiety of waiting for the next opportunity. She said, "I do get anxiety when I’m not working. Even after 20 years in the industry, when the lights are out, I do put my head into a pillow and cry. I did it three days ago. Do I have my reasons? Yes. Is anybody listening? I don’t know. I don’t want to make a sob story about this because I love the business of movies. I feel it won’t let me down." Explaining the loneliness of a dry spell, the need for a correct chance, the actress asserted, "You see life pass by. The only difference between a newcomer and me is that I know how to get past these things; I have been anxious so many times."

Neha Dhupia on comparing her lull phase with Akshaye Khanna

Neha acknowledged how Akshaye Khanna made a terrific comeback after waiting for years, and then won the audience with Chhaava and Dhurandhar. Speaking about patience and getting inspired by Khanna, Neha added, "The conversion has to be there. If my work in the latest two shows doesn’t convert into anything, then there is no point." Neha further joked, "Then you see the trajectory of Akshaye Khanna, and then you think, ‘Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith jate hain’. It is just hoping that work will lead to work."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale
Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode 9
'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket
'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport
Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI
Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi govt under the leadership of CM Rekha
Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway
Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement