'Hui Malang' song: Disha Patani looks her sexier best in latest music video

The new song from Malang is out and it's titled 'Hui Malang'. The track is a promotional video picturised on the female lead Disha Patani with glimpses from the film. In the song, Disha is looking sexier as ever in a white sequined tankini with a pearl white jacket over it. She teams it up with silver strappy heels. Moreover, the actor is showing her hot look and dancing skills too.

Disha also then changes her look to all-black with a similar sequined tankini with a fringed mini skirt. She teams it up with black knee-high boots. The song is peppy and has foot-tapping music with intensity. 'Hui Malang' is sung by Asees Kaur. The music is composed by Ved Sharma while the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Check out the song below:

While talking about her role in Malang, Disha will be seen as an adventure junkie who does a lot of activities like bungee jumping, skydiving and more. When asked if she is similar in real life, the actor told Bombay Times, "We had very little training for it. Water surfing and kitesurfing can be difficult; in fact, the latter can be life-threatening, as you could bang yourself into a tree or die in a road mishap because it entirely relies on the kite and the wind. You need years of training to perfect it. Water-surfing is relatively easier. On one occasion, I had to jump from a hill into the water. I was shaking the first time I had to do it for the camera. I injured my head and was hard of hearing for the whole day. I had almost died when I tried that from a smaller height in a swimming pool as a kid. So, it all looks like we were having fun, but it was stressful. I love doing crazy things but here, we were pushed to just do everything without much training."

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and is releasing on February 7, 2020.