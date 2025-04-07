Hrothik Roshan has left the American netizens wondering about his astonishing looks.

Hrithik Roshan, who is called the Greek God for his exceptional physique and astonishing looks, has now left the American citizens speechless. A day after the superstar attended an event in Atlanta, a US-based meme account shared a post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle comparing how 50-year-old people looked in 1985, for which he chose an aging American man, and 2025, for which he posted the picture of Hrithik.

The post quickly went viral with more than 1 crore views and the US netizens wondered, "Who is this dashing looking guy on the right?". Hrithik's fans jumped to the comments section and introduced the Bollywood heartthrob. One of them wrote, "Hritish Roshan, Indian movie super star. Greek God", while another addded, "Hrithik Roshan named as Greek God. He is a Bollywood superstar and one of the most handsome man in the world."

It’s funny cause it’s true. Why do you think that is though? pic.twitter.com/4yzLJTCEVX — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) April 5, 2025

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in the much-anticipated War 2 with Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The Ayan Mukerji-directed action thriller is the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War and is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

War 2 will release in cinemas on August 14, 2025, and will clash at the box office with the action thriller Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Aamir Khan is reportedly playing a cameo role in the Tamil film. Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter is also slated to release on August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day.

Hrithik Roshan is also set to make his directorial debut with Krish 4, the fourth installment in the superhero franchise after Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3. His father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had directed the previous three films. Talking about his directorial debut, Hrithik said at the Atlanta event, "I can’t tell you how nervous I am. I need all the encouragement I possibly can."