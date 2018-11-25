Hrithik Roshan writes a beautiful post for ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may no longer be a married couple but they are far from being cold and distant. Infact they only seem to have grown closer as friends after their divorce. The two have known each other since their childhood days and have stuck together as a family, courtesy their kids - Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

If you look at their vacation pictures, you would not be able to tell that Sussanne and Hrithik are not together anymore. Because, they still give a very strong family vibe.

On Sunday, Hrithik shared a series of motion pictures with his ex-wife and children and wrote, "Here is Sussanne, my closest friend ( also my ex wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. A moment in itself. It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas , it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided. Here's to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home."

Sussanne commented on the photo saying, "This is us. Always and beyond forever..."