Hrithik Roshan, Vidyut Jammwal react to Indian soldier performing daredevil stunts in viral video - WATCH

Anmol Chaudhary, a soldier from Indian Army keeps sharing his videos on Instagram in which he is seen performing daredevil stunts. His videos have now gone viral as the action hero Vidyut Jammwal shared his clip on his Instagram account and Hrithik Roshan also reacted to it.

In the video, Anmol is seen wearing his army uniform as he performs jaw-dropping stunts one after another. He is seen balancing himself on a wooden bamboo which he is also holding from one of his hands. In another stunt, he is seen doing pushups with both his feet and one hand on three glass bottles. And the most breathtaking stunt is the one in which Anmol is seen running over four buckets of water. Anmol also does pushups in the video with three other soldiers standing on his back.

Check out the viral video here:

Vidyut, who himself is a martial artist trained in Kalaripayattu, loved the video and shared it on his Instagram handle with the caption "Jai Hind…" giving credit to Anmol for his unbelievable stunts. Hrithik Roshan also wrote "Amazing" below the video along with raised hands emoji.





Meanwhile, on the work-front, Hrithik will be seen in two films - 'Vikram Vedha' remake and 'Fighter'. The first is a remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir thriller film starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati in leading roles. The 'Super 30' actor pairs up with Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake scheduled to release on 30 September 2022. The second film, scheduled for Republic Day 2023 release, pairs Hrithik and Deepika Padukone for the first time. It is an aerial action franchise directed by Siddharth Anand, who has made two blockbusters with the hero - 'Bang Bang' and 'War'.



On the other hand, Vidyut has a solo release in 2022 as of now. The 'Junglee' actor's next is an action-thriller film 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha', the sequel to his 2020 hit action film 'Khuda Haafiz'.