Bollywood

Hrithik's trainer Kris Gethin finds this star's fitness journey most inspirational; it's not Ranveer, John, Vidyut

Hrithik Roshan's fitness trainer Kris Gethin, who has also worked with Ranveer Singh, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor, reveals that he finds Vicky Kaushal's fitness journey most inspirational. Read on to know why.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 03:46 PM IST

Edited by

Bollywood stars often achieve amazing physical transformations, but we don't get to know the people helping them attain their goals. One such person, whose name is often associated with helping the male actors transform their physique, is the celebrity fitness trainer Kris Gethin. Kris has been associated with Hrithik Roshan since 2010 in the capacity of a personal trainer.

Speaking with DNA, the celebrity fitness trainer shared how he met the Fighter star 14 years earlier. "I came to India in 2010 when I had written a book. During that time, my manager gave a copy of that book to Hrithik. He was searching for a personal trainer at that time because he was dealing with back issues and some health issues. He needed somebody to help him so that he can get back in shape for Krrish 3. He has been delaying the film until he could get over these problems and get in shape. I met with, gave him my consultation, realised that this guy was definitely serious. I vibed with him and liked him, and I have worked with him ever since that day."

Apart from Hrithik, Kris has also worked with John Abraham, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor, but the actor whose fitness journey has inspired him the most is Vicky Kaushal. Kris is now training Vicky for the period action drama Chhava. "I have worked with John, Ranveer, Arjun, but Vicky motivates me. The reason being that he could be on four-to-five hours sleep because he shoots way into the night. He is filming two hours away so by the time he gets back to bed and he has to get up early to train with me at 5:30-6 o' clock in the morning, he has only had four or five hours of sleep," Kris said.

He further added, "But he doesn't moan or doesn't cry and when he is on the set, he is on. Nobody on the set would know that he is training as hard as he is and is doing cardio twice a day, only on four to five hours of sleep. That guy is inspiring. Not once does he say 'Oh, I am tired or I need a day off'. As soon as the camera is on, you can see that this is his purpose. He absolutely loves it. Because he has such a passion, it's very difficult to slow him down. With him, I have to pull him back so that's very inspiring for me."

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Chhava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky collaborates with Laxman Utekar again after the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Sara Ali Khan, which became a surprise hit last year.

The conversation with Kris Gethin was held at D’MONDE Members Club, an invitation-only private members club, in New Delhi. The exclusive destination offers networking opportunities, luxurious experiences, and bespoke services related to lifestyle, wellness, fashion, and art, in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi.

