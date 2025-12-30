Hrithik Roshan to step into Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan's shoes in Don 3 after Ranveer Singh's exit from Farhan Akhtar film: Report

Hrithik Roshan had also made a memorable cameo in Don 2, appearing in a pivotal moment where Shah Rukh Khan's titular character cleverly disguises himself as Hrithik during a crucial scene in the film.

Farhan Akhtar set the internet buzzing in August 2023 when he announced Don 3, with Ranveer Singh stepping into Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic shoes. Kiara Advani was roped in as the leading lady, while Vikrant Massey signed on to play the antagonist. However, the ambitious project soon hit a series of setbacks.

Kiara exited the film following her pregnancy, and Vikrant bowed out for unknown reasons. Farhan then pushed the much-awaited action thriller to the backburner to focus on his acting comeback with 120 Bahadur. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon and popular Tamil star Arjun Das replaced Kiara and Vikrant in the much-awaited threequel. In a dramatic new twist, Ranveer Singh also walked away from Don 3 last week, after the massive success of Dhurandhar, which has crossed Rs 1100 crore at the global box office.

Now, as per the latest reports, Hrithik Roshan is all set to replace Ranveer in Don 3. A source was quoted telling Filmfare, "Following Ranveer’s exit, Hrithik has emerged as a strong contender for the role. While discussions are still at a very early stage, it will be interesting to see whether Hrithik ultimately comes on board." The War actor had also made a memorable cameo in Don 2, appearing in a pivotal moment where Shah Rukh's titular character cleverly disguises himself as Hrithik during a crucial scene in the film.

The Don franchise began with the 1978 classic directed by Chandra Barot, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the iconic titular role. Nearly three decades later, Farhan Akhtar rebooted the series as Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) and followed it up with Don 2: The King Is Back (2011) - both headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan and his father-veteran scriptwriter Javed Akhtar, who had co-written the Big B film with Salim Javed, penned the screenplay for the 2006 release.

Don 3 will also mark Farhan's comeback to the director's chair after more than 14 years. Before Don and Don 2, he had made his directorial debut with Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna-starrer coming-of-age romantic drama Dil Chahta Hai in 2001 and had also directed Lakshya in 2004, that was headlined by Hrithik Roshan. Don 3 will reunite the actor and the filmmaker.

