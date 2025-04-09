Headlined and helmed by Hrithik Roshan in his directorial debut, Krrish 4 will be reportedly based on time travel with Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rekha reprising their roles.

A few days after it was confirmed that Hrithik Roshan will mark his directorial debut in Krrish 4, there has been another major update about the fourth installment in the superhero franchise. As per reports, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rekha will be seen reprising their roles in Krrish 4, which will be produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films.

As per an India Today report, the Hrithik Roshan film will be based on the concept of time travel and will be inspired by the Marvel blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. A source was quoted telling the portal, "The plan is for Krrish to move through different timelines - past and future - to eliminate a major threat. While high on VFX and production, the film will stay rooted in family emotions and relationships.” Expect the return of familiar faces like Preity Zinta, along with Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rekha reprising their roles."

The source added that Hrithik might be seen in a triple role in the highly anticipated film - Rohit Mehra who sacrificed his life in Krrish 3 to save his son Krishna, the superhero Krrish aka Krishna Mehra, and will also be seen as the main villain It was also earlier rumoured that the beloved alien Jaadoo from Koi Mil Gaya might also return in Krrish 4.

The previous three films in the superhero franchise - Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013) - were directed by Hrithik's father and actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Talking about his directorial debut, the Fighters star said at a recent Atlanta event, "I can’t tell you how nervous I am. I need all the encouragement I possibly can."

Krrish 4 is expected to go on floors in early 2026 and its release date hasn't been announced yet. Before the superhero film, Hrithik will be seen next in the much-anticipated War 2 with Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The Ayan Mukerji-directed action thriller is the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War and is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. War 2 releases in cinemas on August 14, 2025 in the Independence Day weekend.