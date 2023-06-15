Search icon
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's car chase scene from War 'copied by' Spanish film My Fault? Fans stunned at similarities

If you believe that only Bollywood filmmakers get inspired by international content, check out these clips from My Fault and think again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Still from My Fault and War

For many years we have identified and pointed out sequences in Bollywood that were inspired by international films and series. However, here we have a great example of how Bollywood has inspired an international filmmaker. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War was a blockbuster. Even after three years of its release, the film continues to dazzle and inspire talents across the globe.

Recently, Prime Video released a Spanish film My Fault (Culpa Mia). The film has attracted Indian movie buffs as they spotted a direct reference to Hrithik Roshan and  Tiger Shroff’s action scene from War being featured in the film. The climax sequence of War, where Kabir (Hrithik) and Khalid (Tiger) drift their cars in a snowy region is shown in the newly released film, with the lead pair discussing the possibilities of the stunt. 

Here's the video

During the climax of My Fault, the lead pair recreate the car sequence of War, executing their plan with perfection. The internet is currently inundated with tweets from sharp observer fans who were quick to spot Hrithik Roshan’s iconic car chase sequence from War's climax, in the Spanish film My Fault. Not only did the leading actor discuss the scene but the Spanish filmmakers also based their climax sequence drawing inspiration from the said sequence. 

Here's the video

The videos of My Fault caught netizens' attention, and they shared the sequence on Twitter. An internet user hailed the originality of Bollywood and wrote, "Siddharth Aanand inspiring everybody to dream big." Another internet user wrote, "Movie “My Fault” is good and they even performed the same car stunt in the climax." A netizen wrote, "WAR movie scene inspired Hollywood to re-create it in My Fault movie." 

On the work front, Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand will reunite for the third time with Ariel actioner Fighter. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Deepika Paudkone in the lead. The movie will release in cinemas on 2024. 

