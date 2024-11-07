Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan shared the latest photos of their sons, and the netizens are going gaga over them, with the majority of netizens predicting that they're 'the future superstars'.

Filmgoers and avid movie lovers do look upon their favourite stars and filmmakers, but they love to see the next generation taking forward their legacy. Regardless of the nepotism debate, star kids are being closely observed, followed, and loved by the audiences. These days netizens are having their new favourites, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne's sons, Hrihaan and Hridaan. The two boys have grown up as a 'handsome duo' and their latest photos have left the netizens in awe of them.

It all started when Sussanne posted a photo with her kids during Diwali celebrations. In the photo, Sussanne was seen posing with Hrehaan and Hridaan and she shared the photo with the caption, "I looked up and you both were standing next to me.. what a feeling. Nothing is brighter than my ‘SonShine'.

Even Hrithik dropped photos from Diwali celebrations and Hrehaan and Hridaan stole the limelight. The Krrish star shared the carousel post with the caption, "Happy Diwali beautiful people." These posts and the photos went viral instantly with the majority of netizens predicting that the kids will 'surely join Bollywood'. A netizen wrote that one of their sons resembled Sussanne's brother Zayed Khan, "One looks like Hrithik and the other like Zayed ur brother." Another netizen wrote, "Wait! When did they grow up. My God, they’re gorgeous young men! Bless them." An internet user wrote, "Next Superstars of Bollywood."

Zayed Khan on Hrithik-Sussanne's divorce affected his bond with actor

Sussanne's brother and actor Zayed Khan talked about his personal bond with Hrithik Roshan and how he still seeks advice from his ex-brother-in-law. While talking to Zoom, the Main Hoon Na actor said, "Anytime I am unsure about anything that I have shot and haven’t liked, I would call Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) and ask for his opinion. He is very good. Also, when someone doesn’t need to be nice to you for any reason, they will tell you things objectively, and he is one such person. I really love him."

Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan insults Eisha Singh, mocks her bond with Avinash Mishra: 'Tu toh baby boy se chipakti...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.