In Pics: Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan come together to celebrate son Hrehaan Roshan's 15th birthday

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan's firstborn Hrehaan Roshan turned 15 recently and the whole family came together for birthday celebrations. Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram page and shared a video of a series of photos from the party wherein their family and close friends marked their presence. In the video, Hrehaan is seen posing with his parents, brother Hridaan Roshan, grandparents, uncle Zayed Khan, Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi and others.

Sussanne wrote, "To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light... you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of you #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart."

Check out the video below:

Hrithik and Sussanne have been divorced for many years now but they have been acing the co-parenting game like a boss. Earlier during an interaction with Filmfare when Hrithik was asked about his current equation with his ex-wife, the actor had said, " share a wonderful relationship with Sussanne. She’s been and still is a huge part of my life. Just like me, she’s someone who’s constantly striving to be a better human being. It’s nice when people tell me that our relationship is inspiring for them. At the same time, it’s sad that it’s rare for separated couples to find a peaceful, happy and healthy equation. That should change. We must all strive towards a better understanding of the world, a better understanding of ourselves."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter in which he is paired opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. The film is set to be a 2022 release on the big screen.