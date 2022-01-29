Hrithik Roshan spotted holding hands with a mystery girl, fans ask 'who is she?' - Watch

A video of actor Hrithik Roshan spotted with a mystery girl has been doing the rounds on social media. On Friday night, Hrithik Roshan was seen holding the hands of a mystery girl as the two stepped out from a dinner outing. The paps captured the duo coming out of a restaurant, Mizu, in the Khar West neighbourhood of Mumbai.

In the video, Hrithik unfazed by the presence of paps is seen walking towards his car with the mystery girl. He was seen donning a white t-shirt teamed with a blue jacket.

Celebrity pap Yogen Shah posted the video of Hrithik with the mystery girl and soon after the clip went viral on the internet. Fans of the actor took to the comments section asking who the girl was and whether the two were dating?

"Please tell me he is dating again," wrote an Instagram user. "Who is she?" asked another. Several others too raised the same question in the comments section.

Check out the video below:



Recently, Hrithik Roshan starrer remake of 'Agneepath' clocked 10 years of its release. The actor shared a heartfelt note reminiscing the film. The 'Bang Bang' actor took to his Instagram handle and relived his 'Agneepath' journey once again by sharing a short clip from the film and writing, "10 years already... The thought alone has me reliving the anxiety and towering responsibility I felt being a part of Agneepath remake. A big Thank you to everyone who gave a chance to my version of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan." Hrithik continued, "My love to the talented Karan Malhotra, the wonderful team at Dharma under the guidance of Karan johar, my dearest priyanka chopra, Sanjay dutt Sir and the brilliant cast + crew. Sharing screen with Rishi uncle will always be a milestone in my career."

The sentimental post from the actor absolutely moved the fans as they all poured their love for Hrithik and the film in the comments section of the post.

Meanwhile, speaking of Hrithik's future projects, he will soon be seen in highly-anticipated films of the year which include 'Vikram Vedha' and 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone.