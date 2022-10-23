Hrithik Roshan shares heartfelt video as he wishes his mom on her 69th birthday

Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

On the occasion of his mother Pinkie Roshan's birthday, Hrithik Roshan posted a message on social media. In addition, the actor posted a brief video to commemorate the big day with both old and new memories.

Throwback photos of Pinkie and Hrithik Roshan are featured in the video. They can also be seen dancing close to one another in ethnic attire for Diwali in the footage from the previous year. They are also shown working out together, with the star encouraging his mother. Additionally, it includes images of the actor's parents when he was a child.

Sharing the post, Hrithik wrote, “I wish you LOVE my mama LOVE that emerges inside you for YOU. And peace, the kind that connects your heart with every single being on the planet. HAPPY 69th BIRTHDAY! Wish her luck guys, she is just about deciding to begin her most inspired Transformation yet !!”

After his most recent movie, Vikram-Vedha, underperformed at the box office during the first weekend, Hrithik Roshan posted a heartfelt message. The actor also shared a video of himself cutting a sacred thread and wrapping it around his wrist. He explained that this practise has been a part of him for years and was his method of "letting go" of Vedha. The movie centres on Saif Ali Khan as the cop Vikram who is hunting down the infamous mobster Vedha, played by Hrithik. Although the movie got favourable reviews and good word of mouth, it failed to translate into significant box office success.

Hrithik tweeted, “Vedha has been a terrific journey. Thru him I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic. I will always be grateful to my directors and writers @PushkarGayatri for creating this opportunity. Thank you Vedha. I let go With love and gratitude.”

READ: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan reacts to Hrithik Roshan praising her look in The Legend of Maula Jatt

In another note he explained, “I don’t know exactly when I started doing this (tying the thread). Or even why. I realised I’ve done this for every character that secretly terrified me. Mostly it’s a red mauli (Kabir wore that), or a black thread. Can’t even remember when I started doing this. Was it Kaho Na Pyaar Hai? Or Koi Mil Gaya, much later? Will have to go back and check my wrists or neck in those films.”

“When I finally did, the question I did ask myself had a satisfactory answer, ‘Did I give this everything I had?’ ‘Can I do more?’ It’s a question that scares me, drives me and keeps me searching for more.”