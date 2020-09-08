Hrithik Roshan shares big happy family photo ringing in Rakesh Roshan's 71st birthday

Filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan celebrated his birthday on Sunday. He rang in his 71st birthday with the whole family and son and actor Hrithik Roshan shared a glimpse of the same. The Super 30 actor took to his Instagram page and shared a happy family photo featuring Rakesh Roshan cutting his birthday cake and surrounded by wife Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik, daughter Sunaina Roshan, Sussanne Khan, grandchildren Hrehaan and Hridaan among others.

Even music director Rajesh Roshan marked his presence along with his family for his brother's birthday celebrations. Hrithik captioned the family photo by stating, "This Sunday was Dad's 71st birthday. We, his family with all our idiosyncrasies ended up having a GREAT time. I think that sentence says a lot. I suspect we are all growing up."

Check out the photo below:

Back in 2019, Rakesh was diagnosed with cancer and Hrithik had shared a post. He wrote about his father being a fighter and winning the battle against cancer. The caption read as "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss the gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family, we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakesh Roshan had announced the fourth instalment in Krrish franchise, however, the final announcement is yet to be made.