'Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can't do what I do': Randeep Hooda on why he prefers method acting

Randeep Hooda said he likes transformational or method acting because it helps him deeply understand and become the true essence of a character.

Actor Randeep Hooda, who recently starred as Savarkar in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar alongside Ankita Lokhande, shared how he has created a unique niche for himself as a non-dancer.

In an interview with India Today, Hooda said he likes transformational or method acting because it helps him deeply understand and become the true essence of a character. He said, "For example, I have played many cop roles, but I have not played a cardboard cop wearing a uniform. They are human beings who happen to be cops. That's where you create a difference. And because I was not good at dancing, I chose to be good at this. So, why compete with Hrithik, Shahid and Tiger because they dance so well? They can't do what I do. Find your USP."

Randeep Hooda also mentioned that he has always aimed to move beyond just making frothy films. He said, "I've been fortunate enough to choose films at the sacrifice of not doing enough - out of 24 years of my experience as a professional actor, I've not been on the sets for 11 years. So, either I am waiting for something meaningful to come across or I am preparing for something."

Randeep Hooda added that cinema is evolving, and he enjoys being involved in films that are both meaningful and entertaining. However, he believes that cinema should not be used as a platform to preach to audiences. He said, "Nobody wants to listen to a lecture. Whatever you can tell them through entertainment, through comedy and fun, that's the only thing the audience takes home."

On the work front, Randeep Hooda starred in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar which also featured Amit Sial, Mrinal Dutt, Rajesh Khera, Chetan Swaroop, Chirag Pandya, Santosh Ojha, Lokesh Mittal, Rahul Kulkarni, and Balkrishna Mishra amongst others in supporting roles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.