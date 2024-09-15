Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

'Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can't do what I do': Randeep Hooda on why he prefers method acting

'You have skin like Om Puri': Masaba Gupta reveals being trolled for having acne scare on face

'I am going to resign after...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement after release from Tihar jail

Meet man who owns a single share in Tata Group, this is how he is related to Ratan Tata...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Feed, burp...': Deepika Padukone shares first update after becoming mother to baby girl

'Feed, burp...': Deepika Padukone shares first update after becoming mother to baby girl

Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

'Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can't do what I do': Randeep Hooda on why he prefers method acting

'Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can't do what I do': Randeep Hooda on why he prefers method acting

10 stunning images of Saturn and its rings captured by NASA

10 stunning images of Saturn and its rings captured by NASA

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिं�ग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Meet first Indian actress to have film festival dedicated to her; not Sridevi, Rekha, Madhuri, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia

Meet first Indian actress to have film festival dedicated to her; not Sridevi, Rekha, Madhuri, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can't do what I do': Randeep Hooda on why he prefers method acting

Randeep Hooda said he likes transformational or method acting because it helps him deeply understand and become the true essence of a character.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can't do what I do': Randeep Hooda on why he prefers method acting
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actor Randeep Hooda, who recently starred as Savarkar in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar alongside Ankita Lokhande, shared how he has created a unique niche for himself as a non-dancer.

In an interview with India Today, Hooda said he likes transformational or method acting because it helps him deeply understand and become the true essence of a character. He said, "For example, I have played many cop roles, but I have not played a cardboard cop wearing a uniform. They are human beings who happen to be cops. That's where you create a difference. And because I was not good at dancing, I chose to be good at this. So, why compete with Hrithik, Shahid and Tiger because they dance so well? They can't do what I do. Find your USP." 

Randeep Hooda also mentioned that he has always aimed to move beyond just making frothy films. He said, "I've been fortunate enough to choose films at the sacrifice of not doing enough - out of 24 years of my experience as a professional actor, I've not been on the sets for 11 years. So, either I am waiting for something meaningful to come across or I am preparing for something."

Randeep Hooda added that cinema is evolving, and he enjoys being involved in films that are both meaningful and entertaining. However, he believes that cinema should not be used as a platform to preach to audiences. He said, "Nobody wants to listen to a lecture. Whatever you can tell them through entertainment, through comedy and fun, that's the only thing the audience takes home." 

On the work front, Randeep Hooda starred in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar which also featured Amit Sial, Mrinal Dutt, Rajesh Khera, Chetan Swaroop, Chirag Pandya, Santosh Ojha, Lokesh Mittal, Rahul Kulkarni, and Balkrishna Mishra amongst others in supporting roles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Will bail conditions affect Arvind Kejriwal's work as Delhi CM? Know here

Will bail conditions affect Arvind Kejriwal's work as Delhi CM? Know here

'Added protein': Man finds frog leg in samosa at Ghaziabad sweet shop, watch viral video

'Added protein': Man finds frog leg in samosa at Ghaziabad sweet shop, watch viral video

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor can’t take her eyes off Varun Dhawan as they enjoy breakfast on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar set

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor can’t take her eyes off Varun Dhawan as they enjoy breakfast on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar set

Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: HC grants interim bail to four basement co-owners

Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: HC grants interim bail to four basement co-owners

EAM S Jaishankar takes veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, says 'Life is not Khata-Khat but...'

EAM S Jaishankar takes veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, says 'Life is not Khata-Khat but...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement