Krrish 4 is set to commence filming early next year, with further details yet to be disclosed. Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Rakesh Roshan talked about Krrish 4 and said, "It is almost ready, and I will be announcing it very soon."

Hrithik Roshan is set to don the director's hat, for the first time, for the highly anticipated Krrish 4, the latest installment in the superhero franchise. Hrithik Roshan, who has starred in the previous three blockbuster films of the franchise, will also act in the movie.

Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's father and a filmmaker, took to social media to confirm the news, sharing a heartfelt note. "Duggu 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra & myself, to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!" he wrote.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has come on board to produce Krrish 4 in association with Rakesh Roshan. Rakesh Roshan expressed his delight at having Aditya Chopra as the producer, saying, "It brings me so much joy to see someone like Adi as the producer of Krrish 4. It was he who convinced Hrithik to sit in the director's chair," in a press note.

Rakesh Roshan added, "Hrithik and Adi coming together as a producer-director pair with me behind them is a rare and deliciously creative combination! I'm sure they will turn Krrish 4 into a theatrical experience that has never been made in India."

The project is set to commence filming early next year, with further details yet to be disclosed. Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Rakesh Roshan talked about Krrish 4 and said, "It is almost ready, and I will be announcing it very soon."

The Krrish franchise, launched in 2003 by Rakesh Roshan, has become iconic in Indian cinema. Starting with Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), the film introduced Rohit Mehra and his alien friend.

The success continued with Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). In Krrish 3, Hrithik was seen in a triple role. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Vivek Oberoi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | Actor Varalaxmi, daughter of veteran superstar Sarathkumar, breaks silence on facing sexual assault: 'Five to six people have abused me as a child'