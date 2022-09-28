Hrithik Roshan says 'just rumours' after teasing appearance in Brahmastra sequel

Hrithik Roshan-Brahmastra Dev/File photos

After watching Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra, several netizens speculated that it's Hrithik Roshan playing Dev, a character that was established but not seen in the first instalment. However, on Tuesday, Hrithik, while promoting his action-packed film Vikram Vedha in Delhi, denied the reports. "Of course, they (speculations) are just rumours," Hrithik said, as per news agency ANI.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan, Monday had teased that he might appear in the sequel of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's blockbuster film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The 48-year-old actor is also rumoured to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film Ramayana. When quizzed about the two projects, Hrithik said, "What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next 'Fighter' will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed."

However, Hrithik terming his casting as Dev in Brahmastra 2 as 'rumours' have left fans disappointed. Meanwhile, a section of cinema lovers is now wondering who if not Hrithik will be seen essaying the role of Dev in Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra 2.

READ: Vikram Vedha: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakesh Roshan review Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan starrer action-thriller

Coming back to Hrithik, the actor is awaiting the release of Vikram Vedha, a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The neo-noir action crime thriller, based on the Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram (Saif), who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster (Hrithik).

Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also helmed the original film.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production, the movie is set to be released on September 30.