Hrithik Roshan says 'I love you baby' to Saba Azad, superstar goes gaga about her performance in Songs of Paradise: 'I've seen your struggle'

Hrithik Roshan penned a note appreciating Saba Azad for her performance in the latest OTT film Songs of Paradise, explaining her struggle and frustration for the right opportunity.

Hrithik Roshan is in all praise for his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and penned a heartfelt note after the release of her latest movie, Songs of Paradise. On his social media, the Krrish actor lauded Saba and her nuanced performance in the musical drama, and even appriciated her efforts of proving herself in an age where influencers overpower true talents. The Dhoom 2 actor openly wrote, "I love you", and asked her to get the world she deserves.

Hrithik Roshan's note to Saba Azad

Sharing a few stills from the film, Hrithik wrote, "The genuine praise I'm hearing all around for the makers, technicians and artists associated with Songs Of Paradise is truly heartening. I watched this movie in its rough form many months ago, and I remember being touched to my core. Tears that filled me up with such deep love, especially for the character of Zeba.”

Roshan further added, “The humongous applause this movie is getting today has restored my infallible faith in the universe. You get what you deserve. And you, @sabazad, for the incredible artiste you are, for the exquisite art you create, deserve all the applause coming your way.. I have seen your struggle, the helplessness, the frustrations, the agony that so many amazing artistes suffer from - of craving the basic right to opportunity that genuine talent deserves in a business that demands "followers" before the "actor". Which is why today I feel the lightness of unbridled joy watching you get what you deserve. And you, my love, deserve the world and more. This performance goes down as my top 10 performances ever. The Jodha Akbar actor ended the post on a sweet note, “Rock on baby, My heart is full. I love you.”

Saba Azad on Songs of Paradise

In an interview with IANS, Saba revealed that the music of Song of Paradise contributed to her growth as a musician. She said, “My listening vocabulary is a lot wider than just the kind of music I make. So, growing up, my parents actually exposed us to all sorts of music. There was folk, there was Indian classical, western classical, and of course, you know, rock and roll legends and other such." Saba further added, "I was deeply appreciative of the music in the film because I didn't know about this music. I, in all honesty, didn't know about Kashmiri music outside of the Santoor, which are known as Kashmiri instruments”.