Hrithik Roshan says 'everything is set' for Krrish 4, hints at Jadoo's return by saying 'there's magic'

There can't be a better way to celebrate Hrithik Roshan's birthday. The actor has confirmed that Krrish 4 will go on floors soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan

On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's birthday, his fans will be delighted to hear that their favourite superhero Krrish will return, and the actor has shared a crucial about the much-awaited Krrish 4. Recently, while speaking to Pinvilla, Roshan confirmed that Krrish 4 is in pre-production and they are all set to take the franchise forward. 

Sharing more detail about Krrish 4, Hrithik adds, "I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4) but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon.” Among the various fan theories about K4, one of the popular speculation is Jadoo's return to the franchise. Earlier, there were rumours that the lovable alien from Koi Mil Gaya will return to the series after 20 years. When Hrithik was asked about the same he says, "You have to see the film for that,” but there is magic." When Roshan was asked to address a rumour and a truth about the upcoming film, he adds, "Krrish loses... Jadoo dies." This will certainly leave you thinking more about potential theories.  

Krrish 4 will be the fourth instalment of the popular sci-fi series that started with Koi Mil Gaya (2003), followed by superhero adventure Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013). In a recent interview, the Super 30 star said that he feels he 'did too much' in the film directed by his own father Rakesh Roshan, and added that his own kids felt emotional while seeing his performance, but they could also see that their father could have done less in the film.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Hrithik said, "My favourite performance which I thought would last was Koi Mil Gaya. I was so close to that character. Very recently, proudly, secretly proud, showed the film to my boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. While watching that film through their eyes, I could just tell that I did too much. The world is changed. Everything is evolved." Hrithik will next be seen in Fighter. 

