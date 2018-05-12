Hrithik Roshan salutes an IIT student who saved the life of a diabetic patient on a flight

Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan applauds IIT student's superheroic act

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to salute an IIT student who saved the life of a diabetic patient on a flight to New Delhi. The actor came across a story of an engineer who used his presence of mind and application of knowledge to save a diabetic patient's life on a flight. The patient who showcased rise in sugar levels and needed insulin dose was facilitated by the engineer to inject the insulin.

The actor took to Twitter to reply to the article saying, "Not fiction anymore. Seemed like it when I read super 30. Not anymore. What a briiliant example of real application of knowledge. Nothing less than Super Hero stuff ! Bravo !"

Astonished by the immense power of knowledge, Hrithik Roshan expressed reading about Super 30 has opened up him through new avenues of information and application.Hrithik Roshan will be portraying the life of Anand Kumar in his first ever biopic in Super 30. Based on Anand Kumar's educational program Super 30, the film will showcase Hrithik Roshan in a never seen before avatar.

Super 30 by mathematician Anand Kumar has been a revolutionary move on the educational front. The math genius trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE the entrance exams of IIT each year with commendable success rate.

For his first ever biopic, Hrithik Roshan will be seen slipping into a Patna based Maths teacher's character for Super 30. The actor will be seen portraying a North Indian (Bihari) role for the first time and the fans are more than excited to witness the unusual character of Hrithik.

The actor who has time and again surprised audience and critics alike with his versatile portrayal of varied roles has got everyone intrigued for his upcoming film Super 30. Super 30 will showcase the life of Patna based mathematician,

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala's NGE Productions, 'Super 30' starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on January 25, 2019.