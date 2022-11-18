Search icon
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad to move in together in Rs 100 crore worth apartment?

It has been reported that Hrithik Roshan has spent close to Rs 100 crore for the extravagant apartment in which he will be moving in with Saba Azad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad/File photo

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have never been shy about their relationship as the lovebirds are often spotted together at multiple events and parties in Mumbai. From Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash to Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception, Hrithik and Saba have been stealing the limelight on every occasion.

And now, as per the latest report, the actors are seen going to take their relationship to next level and are set to move in together at an extravagant sea-facing apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 100 crore. A source was quoted telling India Today, "They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon."

The source even added, "Hrithik has spent nearly Rs 100 crore on the two apartments, which are spread over three floors. The Greek God of Bollywood purchased the two apartments for Rs 97.50 crore, which are located near the Juhu-Versova link road. His apartments give an amazing view of the Arabian sea and they are spread over 38,000 sq ft. For the duplex, located on the 15th and 16th floors, the actor paid Rs 67.50 crore. And for the other apartment, he spent nearly Rs 30 crore."

READ | Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan have similar nicknames for Vikram Vedha star

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Vikram Vedha star has started shooting for his next film, Fighter. Touted to be India's first aerial actioner, the Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles. It is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

On the other hand, Saba Azad will be seen in the second season of Rocket Boys, the biographical streaming series based on the lives of India's two scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, essayed by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, in the Sony LIV show. Saba plays Parwana Irani in the series.

