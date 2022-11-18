Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad to move in together in Rs 100 crore worth apartment?

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad/File photo

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have never been shy about their relationship as the lovebirds are often spotted together at multiple events and parties in Mumbai. From Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash to Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception, Hrithik and Saba have been stealing the limelight on every occasion.

And now, as per the latest report, the actors are seen going to take their relationship to next level and are set to move in together at an extravagant sea-facing apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 100 crore. A source was quoted telling India Today, "They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon."

The source even added, "Hrithik has spent nearly Rs 100 crore on the two apartments, which are spread over three floors. The Greek God of Bollywood purchased the two apartments for Rs 97.50 crore, which are located near the Juhu-Versova link road. His apartments give an amazing view of the Arabian sea and they are spread over 38,000 sq ft. For the duplex, located on the 15th and 16th floors, the actor paid Rs 67.50 crore. And for the other apartment, he spent nearly Rs 30 crore."



Meanwhile, on the work front, the Vikram Vedha star has started shooting for his next film, Fighter. Touted to be India's first aerial actioner, the Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles. It is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

On the other hand, Saba Azad will be seen in the second season of Rocket Boys, the biographical streaming series based on the lives of India's two scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, essayed by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, in the Sony LIV show. Saba plays Parwana Irani in the series.