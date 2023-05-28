Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni pose together with Preity Zinta, photo goes viral

Preity Zinta/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan officially ended their 14-year marriage in 2014 and have been on good terms with each other since then. The ex-couple has also been co-parenting their two sons Hrehaan, whose name means God's chosen one, and Hridhaan, whose name means a person with a good heart, after their separation.

Hrithik and Sussanne are now dating Saba Azad and Arslan Goni respectively. In April last year, the two couples were spotted together partying in Goa. And now, another photo has gone viral in which the two couples are seen posing with their friends including actors Preity Zinta and Kunal Kapoor of Rang De Basanti fame, fashion designer Surily Goel, and socialite Anu Dewan among others.

The picture has been shared by Preity, who was paired opposite Hrithik in films such as Mission Kashmir, Koi...Mil Gaya, and Lakshya, on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Friday night fever with these mad hatters" and the hashtags #friendslikefamily #nightout #aboutlastnight #ting.

Netizens are surprised to see the ex-couple Hrithik and Sussanne partying together with their present partners. One of them wrote, "How can you be present at a party where your ex-wife is with her new! Just saying because it is not normal for most of us!!", while another wrote, "Someone should make a movie out of this Sussanne-Hrithik dynamic".

Talking about Saba Azad, she is a singer and actress who was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys, based on the lives of the late Indian scientists Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J. Bhabha. On the other hand, Arslan Goni was last seen in Tanaav, the official remake of the Israeli show Fauda. Both series, Rocket Boys and Tanaav are streaming on SonyLIV.



