Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' will be first Bollywood film to release in China post coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the entire world by storm but it initially originated in China, shutting down theatres all over for people to practice social distancing. Now the situation of the virus is slowly improving in China with the country lifting its month-long lockdown in Wuhan, earlier in April.

Reports suggest that once the situation is kind of normal in the country, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 will be the first Bollywood film to get a release there. Shibashish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group recently confirmed the news in an interview and said, "Super 30 was applied for censorship in China. As and when the country and the industry open up, it will first get censored. And then it’ll get a release in the country," he said.

For the uninformed, Super 30 was a biopic in which Hrithik played the role of math wizard Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super 30 program that guides underprivileged students to crack the difficult Indian Institute of Technology entrance exam. The film also starred Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Srivastava, Nandish Sandhu and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

The film was a super success and crossed the 100 crores in India. It was also declared tax-free in several states, including Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. In an interview, speaking about the film, Hrithik had said, "You know, the truth is that if this film hadn’t worked, there would have been a great disappointment since I believed in it so much. It would have disempowered me. There were days when I thought this film would never work and that maybe others were right while I had gone wrong. But at the same time, I was charged that I have felt a germ in the film, and I won’t let go of that."