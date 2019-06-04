Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' will also feature THIS 'Gully Boy' actor

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 trailer released some time back. The movie got back in the buzz after director Vikas Bahl got a clean chit over the #MeToo case which he was alleged of. Vikas was accused of sexual harassment by an ex-employee, who refused to appear as a witness.

Soon after Vikas Bahl received a clean chit over #MeToo, the release date of Super 30 was revised. The movie starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role will now release on July 12. It is is a biopic on Anand Kumar, who run clases of Super 30 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) students with 90% success rate.

Super 30 trailer saw glimpses of Pankaj Tripathi and Virendra Saxena. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. It has now been revealed that a 'Gully Boy' actor too will be part of the project. Moeen Bhai aka Vijay Verma would have a cameo appearance in the film.

Talking about the same, Vijay said in a statement, “While I can’t say much about the part, what I can tell is what when I heard the story of Super 30 and about Anand sir who literally changed so many lives I knew I wanted to be a part of this story.”

Apart from Vijay Verma, the movie is also expected to star TV actor (Uttaran famed) Nandish Sandhu in a pivotal role. Another TV actor, CID famed Aditya Srivastava plays a colleague of Hrithik Roshan and was also part of the trailer which released a few hours back.