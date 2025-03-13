Sunaina shared that her credit card was taken away during this period because she was spending all her money on alcohol.

Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Roshan, has opened up about her struggles with alcoholism, describing it as the “worst phase of my life.” In a recent interview, she revealed that she had asked her parents to find a good rehabilitation center to help her overcome her addiction.

Sunaina shared that her credit card was taken away during this period because she was spending all her money on alcohol. She was also restricted from meeting friends who might enable her drinking habits.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Sunaina said, “Alcohol is not a bad thing but alcoholism is where you do not have control over your drinks. So I was going through a very very difficult time. I was very vulnerable emotionally and wanted to numb my senses so I was drinking. I know that was the worst phase of my life.”

She further admitted that her addiction had taken control of her, and there were times when she would drink all day, creating a never-ending cycle. Sunaina mentioned that she had a wake-up call when she realized she was going on binge-drinking sessions and couldn’t remember what she had done or said the day before.

Sunaina Roshan opened up about the physical toll her addiction took on her, saying, "I have fallen off beds, injured myself, I had a slip from a chair and it was a very very difficult phase. It’s a vicious cycle because you get a high, your brain is numb, and the next day it’s like you get more anxiety, more panic attacks, dehydration, you have no energy to do anything, so you don’t want to get back into a good state, you start drinking again."

Sunaina Roshan expressed her determination to overcome her alcohol addiction, saying, “I sat my parents down I said this is the environment and I really want to come out of it.” She asked her parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, to help her find a good rehabilitation center. However, Sunaina ended up finding a rehab facility on her own and spent 28 challenging days there.

She shared that her decision to confront and overcome her addiction made her parents, as well as her brother Hrithik Roshan, incredibly proud of her.