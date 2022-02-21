Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad spends 'bestest Sunday' with his sons, family; see VIRAL photo

The 'War' actor Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating actress-singer Saba Azad. Saba met the Roshans, including Hrithik's two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, over lunch on Sunday (February 20). The photo has been uploaded by Hrithik Roshan's uncle and acclaimed music director Rajesh Roshan, who recently made his Instagram debut.

Hrithik's other family members including mother Pinkie Roshan, Rajesh's wife Kanchan Roshan and daughter Pashmina Roshan, and his two teenage sons can also be seen in the photo. Sharing the picture, Rajesh Roshan wrote, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time" and added a red heart emoji. Hrithik replied to his uncle and wrote, "Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun (red heart emoji)". Even Saba took to the comments section and described it as "Bestest Sunday" with a smiling emoji.

Check out the viral photo here



For the unversed, Saba and Hrithik's dating rumours had begun in late January when the actors were spotted holding hands while they stepped out from a dinner outing. Recently, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan had shared a photo of Saba performing at a club in Mumbai on her Instagram Stories and applauded her stage skills. She had written, “What an amazing eve….! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink”

Meanwhile, speaking of Hrithik's future projects, he will soon be seen in neo-noir action thriller 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan. Slated for a theatrical release on September 30, it is a remake of the highly acclaimed Tamil film of the same name. Hrithik also will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in the aerial thriller 'Fighter' scheduled to release on Republic Day 2023.



Saba Azad was recently seen in the science-based web series 'Rocket Boys', based on the life of the great Indian scientists Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, whose roles have been played by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. Saba portrays Homi Bhabha's love interest Parwana Irani in the critically acclaimed SonyLIV show.