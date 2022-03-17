Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad gets compliment from his mother Pinkie Roshan, check out her reaction

It seems like Hrithik Roshan's family certainly likes his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Time and again, we see a back and forth, exchange of comments from both sides, complementing each other. Apart from Hrithik, and his ex-wife Suzzanne, even his mother has expressed her feeling about Saba on social media. The actress recently shared a post where she tried going vintage mode with a black top and faux leather skirt.

Check out the post

Saba posted the picture saying, "Iv looked at too many vintage magazines. Some more outtakes from the day I tried and failed miserably at channelling the Hepburn!! But hey it was fun anyway." Among the multiple comments, Hrithik's mom, Pinkie Roshan's words caught instant attention. Sr Roshan wrote, "This is too cute a pic very close to Hepburn." Saba replied to Pinkie saying, "@pinkieroshan eeeeee thank you pinkie aunty."

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad has been all over the internet ever since her appearance in the Roshan family's group photo. The young actor recently posted a screen test of hers on social media, which had reactions from Hrithik as well as his ex-wife, Sussane Khan.

The 'Rocket Boys' actor took to her Instagram handle to post a screen test of hers, which had her sporting a boy-cut. She took to the caption and wrote, "I love screen tests!! LOOOOVE!! Never understood why people don't like em - for me it's the most enjoyable way to keep my craft sharp - what's better than being able to inhabit a new character everyday and transform, really transform into something completely different each time. In my head I fancy myself a chameleon fun fun fun!!"

Hrithik reacted to the picture and wrote, "Woah ... ha. I like". His ex-wife and interior designer, Sussanne Khan too showered her appreciation for Saba, which read, "Soooo radddddd lovvve this!!!" and added fiery emojis with it. On the work front Hrithik will soon be seen in 'Vikram Vedha' Hindi remake opposite Saif Ali Khan.