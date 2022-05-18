Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad attends his cousin's birthday bash, photo goes viral

Hrithik Roshna-Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad are giving enough hints about their bond, and recently the latter was spotted attending Roshan's family function. The Rocket boys actress attended the birthday bash of Hrithik's cousin Eshaan Roshan, and papa Roshan shared the photo on his Twitter.

Rakesh Roshan shared the image where the entire family is posing with smiles before the dining table, and Saba was standing with Hrithik's uncle music director Rajesh Roshan. Rakesh shared the image with the caption that says, "Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration (heart emoji)."

Here's the image

Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration pic.twitter.com/0lte9UkDmO — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan) May 18, 2022

Netizens were amazed at the father-son looks, and they praised them. A user added, "Anyone noticed Hrithik Roshan's biceps." Another one added, "Rakesh sir is looking young and fresh!" While many users were concerned about Krrish 4, and they asked him to share an update about it. A netizen added, "Krrish 4 ka update do." Another netizen added, "Sir plz Make Krrish 4 soon." Another user asked, "Sir Please Give An Update on #Krrish4...If It is not shelved."

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who had been rumoured to be dating, apparently confirmed their relationship on social media. Saba announced her forthcoming project Minimum, an immigrant Indian drama, on her Instagram account on Thursday, and Hrithik was one of the first to respond.

Saba wrote in her post, “My next with these gems - in @variety today!! ‘Saba Azad, Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla to Star in ‘MINIMUM’, Immigrant Indian Drama Feature Set In Belgium, jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film is slated to go on floors in June 2022. The international drama will be helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla in her directorial debut." Reacting to the post, Hrithik commented, "Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!" Replying to the actor, Saba wrote back, "hehe fingers crossed mon amour (My love)."