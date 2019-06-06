Hrithik Roshan’s noodles and pancake-making sessions

It was back in 2005 that Hrithik Roshan first visited Shanghai to train for the action sequences of Krrish. This time, the light-eyed actor was in the East Asian country for the release of his 2017 action-thriller, Kaabil. The superstar, who returned to Mumbai on Monday evening, shared that he had a great time there. “I was amazed and overwhelmed by the warm welcome I got,” he said.

While there, the superstar indulged in noodles and pancake-making sessions and even took a subway train ride to see the country in all its glory. His fans, who had been referring to him as Da Shuai (the handsome one), presented him with Chinese artefacts, which he’s brought back with him, along with all the amazing memories.

To his fans’ delight, the actor, known for his dancing skills, shook a leg on Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai (2000). And one of his fans even sang the title track of Kaabil for him!

The actor signs autographs for his fans

One of the highlights of his visit was his meeting with Jackie Chan. He even received a personalised jacket from the international star, something he would always cherish. Comparing his upcoming film Super 30 — inspired by the life of Mathematician Anand Kumar — to the country, he said, “The movie talks about the power as well as the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is a similarity between China and India. Both countries give a lot of respect to teachers,” he added.