Hrithik Roshan's mother pays touching tribute to Zarine Khan, opens up about her son's divorce from Sussanne Khan: 'Our children grew apart and...'

Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, breathed her last on November 7 at the age of 81. The former actress is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and their children, son Zayed Khan and daughters Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan, paid a touching tribute to her former daughter-in-law Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, honouring how their years-long friendship blossomed and became "stronger and secure" with time, despite Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's divorce. In her post, Pinkie Roshan focused on her personal connection to Zarine Khan, bringing attention to her son, Hrithik Roshan’s marriage and divorce to Zarine’s daughter, Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik Roshan's mother pays a touching tribute to Zarine Khan

In her post in all-caps, Pinkie Roshan wrote, "TWO MOTHERS WHOSE HEARTS WERE HAPPY FOR EACH OTHER AND HAPPIEST WHEN OUR CHILDREN TURNED OUR FRIENDSHIP INTO MOTHER OF THE BRIDE AND MOTHER OF THE GROOM. TILL UNTIL DESTINY HAD ITS OWN PLANS. OUR CHILDREN GREW APART AND WHILST FACING THEIR TOUGHEST PHASE WE AS MOTHERS CHOSE EMPATHY AND COMPASSION OVER BITTERNESS AND HATRED."

Pinkie Roshan also recalled some of the most beautiful moments she shared with Zarine Khan, consoling and comforting each other during the toughest times.

"TRIED OUR BEST AND WE FOUND OUR BOND GETTING STRONGER AND OUR FRIENDSHIP MORE SECURE THAN EVER….ZAR, I WILL MISS YOU," she added.

Zarine Khan's death

Hrithik, who stood tall by the family, also offered a heartfelt tribute to his former mother-in-law at her prayer meet. "It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you,” the actor said. He also attended her final rites, showing support for the family.

