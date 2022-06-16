Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash passes away at 91

Hrithik Roshan, Padma Rani Omprakash

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandmother (Nani) Padma Rani Omprakash passed away at 91. As per the report of Film Information, Padma Rani passed away peacefully in her sleep at 3:00 AM on June 16. She was cremated at Vile Parle's crematorium around 10:30 AM.

Padma Rani was the wife of late director-producer J Om Prakash, and she was the mother-in-law of Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and legendary filmmaker J. Om Prakash passed away on August 7, 2019. He was 93 and has been staying in Mumbai itself. Om Prakash ji is known for directing popular films namely Bhagwan Dada, Aap Ke Saath, Aakhir Kyon?, Arpan, Aas Paas, Aasha, Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka, Apnapan, Aakraman and Aap Ki Kasam. He has also produced movies namely Aandhi, Aankhon Aankhon Mein, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Aas Ka Panchhi among many others.

Hrithik took to his Twitter page and shared photos with his grandfather with a heartfelt note. He tweeted, "#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer." Hrithik was always fond of his grandparents, and he has spoken about them on several occasions.